Lions are praised for lighting up Horncastle

Volunteers from Horncastle Lions Club have received high praise for their work in helping light up the town at Christmas.

The Lions were responsible for putting up - and taking down - the majority of the town’s festive decorations, including the main tree and smaller trees outside many businesses.

They even performed a diplomatic role in ensuring there was a supply of power for lights on the main tree.

Now, town councillors have joined visitors and residents in praising the decorations, saying they were some of the best in the county.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge, speaking at last week’s town council meeting, said: “Many people have complemented on the lights and how good they were.

“We must commend the businesses who sponsored the trees and the Lions for their work which enhanced the whole of the town.

“It made for a fantastic display.

“I would like to say - Lions, thank you for all the hard work. They tidied everything up and made a really good job.”

Councillors heard there were a few ‘negative comments’ about the fact not all trees in the Market Place were decorated.

Clerk Amanda Bushell said plans were already in place to ensure more lights would be available next Christmas.

The ‘operation’ to take down the decorations completed a busy last few months for the Lions who were heavily involved in a number of other projects.

A hugely successful community bonfire on November 5 was quickly followed by Remembrance Sunday when the Lions marshalled the Armistice Parade and then laid on the fireworks display in Scrivelsby Park.

The Lions also supplied a ‘task force’ to construct ‘Sally’s Bridge’ across the old River Bain , helped at the ‘Tree of Light’, decorated the interior of St Mary’s and put up lights on the church spire.

•Horncastle Lions Club is part of the world’s largest service organisation. They meet twice a month at the Admiral Rodney Hotel. For information contact Phil on 07824 517247.