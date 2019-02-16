Lions all at sea for pantomime fundraiser at Tattershall Village Hall

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions and Leos took to the high seas for their annual fundraising pantomime performances.

Fantasy Island was produced, written and performed by the Lions and Leos.

It was a rambunctious tale of old sea-dogs; treasure; drunken sailors and a pirate in disguise.

There was also a walking Jolly Roger; a talking parrot; Robinson Crusoe and his Girl Thursday...and ooh those hangry (hungry and angry) natives looking for one pot meals.

Sandie Shaw also put in a guest appearance; the mention of Brexit had her singing Puppet on a String.

There were riddles aplenty: Did the seafarers get their just desserts? - Well, they did sing about them; and how to make your tablet work if you are a busy Dr - see the Leos at the Lions Den for one of their monthly IT sessions.

The story line was presented in the Lions’ own inimitable fashion.

The show was interspersed with music and ditties encouraging audience participation and, for the first time, a tap dance routine was performed by a Mysterious Girl, but who was she?

The Lions are grateful for all the encouragement and generous support they received over the weekend, helping them raise £1,000 for charity.

It’s behind them now and their next fundraising event is a barn dance at Coningsby Community Hall on February 16.

Tickets cost £7 each (family ticket £16) from Lion Geoff 07971 598311 or Coningsby Bookshop and Barracks in Tattershall.