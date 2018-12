Santa has been out and about in Coningsby and Tattershall with the help of the local Lions Club.

The sleigh will be continuing its tour right up to December 20.

The tours start at 5.30pm and Santa’s most up to date route can be found on the Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Facebook page.

• Pictures provided by Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club.