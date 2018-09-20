Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance called to ‘crash’ scenario at RAF Scampton

It was all in a day’s work for crew from the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Ambulance when they were called to a ‘crash’ at RAF Scampton.

Crew from the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance are used to working alongside other emergency services at high profile incidents, and last week they were called to a ‘crash’ on the airfield at RAF Scampton

The ‘crash’ was actually part of a simulated exercise organised by the airbase.

Had the incident been a real medical emergency, the air ambulance would then have flown the patient to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, arriving in just 10 minutes.

The same journey by land could have taken up to an hour.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance CEO Karen Jobling said: “It is always great to be asked to take part in training scenarios such as these.

“In the case of real emergency situations, we would be dispatched, so it is important that we play our part in events such as this one which play a vital part in the ongoing training of our own crew members and also helps all emergency services to understand each other’s capabilities and ways of working.”

The simulated ‘crash’ occurred on the airfield, and on arrival at the scene the RAF medical team located two casualties who had both been thrown from the aircraft.

Due to the severity of the ‘injuries’ sustained by the casualties, it was decided to ‘dispatch’ the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The crew from the air ambulance explained how they would stabilise the patient by administering an anaesthetic and giving a vital blood transfusion.

• This exercise was a prime example of multi-agency co-operation involving both civil and military emergency services and highlighted how they can work together as one team for the best outcome for the patient.

To find out more about the work of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, click here