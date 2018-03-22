Lincolnshire woman to shave her head for good cause

Lincolnshire entrepreneur Jane Means is having her head shaved for charity next Monday.

Jane, who has a global gift wrapping company based in the county, was ‘touched’ when a friend declared at Christmas that she was dreading losing her hair through chemo.

Without a second thought, Jane said: “You are not going to be alone. I will get my head shaved for charity and we can be bald together.”

Within the last month, two other friends of Jane have been diagnosed with cancer making her determined to go through with the event.

Jane, who is regularly in the public eye on TV and in commercials, will be having her head shaved at Hair by Kate in Woodhall Spa and has been amazed by the response

Jane says: “I announced this on social media and was inundated with personal messages of support.

“Everyone knows someone with cancer and it has really hit a nerve with so many people”.

Jane adds: “My target was initially £1,000 but with the help of the local press, businesses, family and friends, I am going to try and raise £5,000 for Stand up to Cancer.”

Jane also has plenty of celebrity contacts including Julie Peasgood, Kirstie Allsopp, Sophie Conran and Chris Evans who she hopes will help her boost her campaign.

Jane will be on air with her friend and cancer sufferer Sue Thompson on BBC Lincolnshire on Monday morning at 10am to raise awareness and hopefully raise more money.

• To make a donation, click here