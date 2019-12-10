Lincolnshire voter registrations rise by over 7,000

Voter numbers across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire have risen by 7,428 registrations, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In total, more than 787,046 people across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire have registered for the 2019 General Election on Thursday, compared to 779,618 in 2017.
In fact, the number increased in all but three electoral areas – the Conservative strongholds of South Holland, South Kesteven and Brigg and Goole.
The greatest rise in voter numbers in Lincolnshire took place in Sleaford and North Hykeham, which saw an extra 3,834 people register ahead of the General Election.
The largest decrease was in the South Holland and Deepings ward, which saw 646 people drop off the electoral register.
In Lincolnshire’s capital, the number of people registered to vote in Lincoln has risen by more than 1,600.
A total of 74,778 people have registered to vote across the city for Thursday’s election compared to 73,111 in 2017.
It equates to a difference of 1,667 extra registered voters – 129 more people than Labour candidate Karen Lee’s majority of 1,538 at the last election.
A turnout of 66.6% in 2017 saw 48,718 people vote – if the same percentage were to turn up again this year it could mean 49,802 votes to split across the candidates.
Below is the full list of figures compared to 2017:
LINCOLNSHIRE
Boston
2019: 41,272
2017: 40,124
Difference: +1,148
West Lindsey
2019: 76,343
2017: 75,893
Difference: +450
South Holland and Deepings
2019: 75,728
2017: 76,374
Difference: -646
South Kesteven
2019: 81,502
2017: 81,740
Difference: -238
Sleaford and North Hykeham
2019: 94,761
2017: 90,927
Difference: +3,834
East Lindsey
2019: 79,650
2017: 79,007
Difference: +643
Lincoln
2019: 74,778
2017: 73,111
Difference: +1,667
NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE
2019: Scunthorpe County – 61,975
2017: Scunthorpe County – 61,578
Difference: +397
2019: Brigg and Goole – 65,939
2017: Brigg and Goole – 66,069
Difference: -130
NORTH EAST LINCOLNSHIRE
2019: Great Grimsby – 61,409
2017: Great Grimsby – 61,743
Diff: -334
2019: Cleethorpes – 73,689 (including 18,206 from North Lincs for Barton and Ferry Ward).
2017: Cleethorpes – 73,052 (including 17,339 from North Lincs for Barton and Ferry Ward).
Difference: +637
TOTALS:
2019: 787,046
2017: 779,618
Difference: +7,428