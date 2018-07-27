Lincolnshire volunteers raise an incredible £111,000 for Marie Curie charity

A group of volunteers from across the county came together to celebrate the huge success of their fundraising efforts for the terminal illness charity, Marie Curie.

Over 35 people, made up of seven Marie Curie Fundraising groups and volunteers, attended the event at Lincoln Golf Centre last month to hear about how their fundraising efforts for the year have helped people in the local community living with any terminal illness.

The room was filled with people, who together, have been volunteering for 228 years – ranging from 27 years of service, all the way down to some new starters.

The event, organised by the Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser, was the first event held to say thank you to the groups and individuals for their work and incredible efforts in raising £111,000

Last year, the Marie Curie Nursing Service Lincolnshire cared for over 2,500 patients during the night, providing expert care and support to people living with any terminal illness, and their loved ones, helping them make the most of the precious time they have together.

Lauren Alexander, community fundraiser, said: “It was great to get all of my wonderful volunteers together to say thank you. Two of our local nurses also attended, which was fantastic as the volunteers could hear first-hand how they have helped people in their local community. Without our volunteers and their dedication, we would not be able to provide this vital service.”

Marie Curie offers two different services within the county - a planned night time service, and a Rapid Response Service (RRS).

RRS make emergency visits to patients from Monday to Friday, between 4pm and 8am – the twilight hours - and 24/7 on weekends and bank holidays.

Even on Christmas Day, they will be there. The calls received are for many reasons. As an example, a relative may be struggling to support a loved one in pain. In this case Marie Curie will advise on medicines and dosages, signpost to other services, or in the most cases, they may need to visit the patient.

If they are asked to visit, they will aim to be at that patient’s home within an hour.

The event was a chance to highlight many achievements including raising £62,000 during the Great Daffodil Appeal this Spring. The campaign was hugely hit by the Beast from the East but this group of volunteers strived to get big results – thank you to the generosity of the public within Lincolnshire.

Community Fundraisers, Robina Cameron and David Sparks, were also recognised with awards for going above and beyond throughout the year.

Lauren added: “Being part of a Marie Curie Fundraising Group is a great opportunity to make new friends, do things you might not have done before, but also do your little bit for charity.”

If you are interested in joining your local fundraising group, get in touch with Lauren on 01332 204221, 07525801531 or lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk.