To commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, Louth Town Council is currently hosting a pop-up exhibition at The Sessions House in Eastgate.

‘Lincolnshire Voices from the Great War’ focuses on the Battle of the Somme, where seven Lincolnshire battalions fought. The exhibition is intended to ensure their sacrifice, and that of people back home, is not forgotten.

The 'Lincolnshire Voices from the Great War' exhibition in Louth.

The exhibition opened to the public yesterday (Thursday), and it will be open again today (Friday) from 10am-1pm, and at the same times next Monday and Thursday.

School groups will be attending the exhibition on Tuesday and Wednesday, so it will not be open to the public on these days.

As it is impossible to tell the whole history of World War I, this exhibition uses personal stories of Lincolnshire people to illuminate little known areas and to bring them alive with one of the highlights being a transcription of the diary of a soldier from the local area who records his experiences of the Somme battlefield.

The exhibition also shares the little-known story of the ‘munitionettes’, women who went to work in the factories of Gainsborough, Grantham, Grimsby and Lincoln to make tanks, aircraft and munitions. The exhibition explores the experiences of a young Lincolnshire tank driver, and Sir William Tritton, its inventor.

For further information, call 01507 355895 or email admin@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk