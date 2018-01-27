Lincolnshire Scout needs to raise £3,800 for Jamboree

Local Explorer Scout Becky Lowe is tackling the challenge of raising £3,800 to pay for the trip of a lifetime.

Becky is the second Scout from the area to be selected to represent UK and Lincolnshire at the 24th World Scout Jamboree in America next summer (2019).

She is one of the lucky 36 Lincolnshire Explorer Scouts to attend the jamboree, being hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Adam Jacklin, District Explorer Scout Commissioner, congratulated Becky and said: “She is incredibly lucky to have been chosen to represent the UK at this event as one of only 2,400 young people from the whole UK attending this one off event – it’s like the Olympics but for Scouts.”

The jamboree will be held from July 22 to August 2 and more than 45,000 Scouts and Guides from over 150 countries will be coming together at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia.

Becky said: “What I’m most looking forward to is challenging my self in a new environment, while learning new skills.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting new people from different countries my age and making once in a life time memories.

“The reason why I wanted to attend the jamboree was to see different parts of America and how Scouting differs in other countries;”

Becky and the other members of the UK contingent are already hard at work preparing for the unique adventure as they prepare for the challenges including raising the £3,800 required to cover transport, equipment and event fees.

Highlights of what the Summit Bechtel Reserve include:

The longest combined zip lines in the world (5.45 miles/8.7 kilometers)

•The largest man-made outdoor climbing facility in the country (218 stations)

•The top purpose-built mountain biking facility in the country