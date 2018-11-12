Lincolnshire’s roads to receive £13.7m boost

The Department for Transport has revealed Lincolnshire will receive £13.7m of the £420m of roads funding announced in the Budget last month.

Within the East Midlands, Lincolnshire was given the biggest funding boost, netting almost a third of the money granted to the region.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Last year’s nightmare winter and the long hot summer have both taken their toll on the roads, and this £13.7m will help us undo some of the damage.

“With 5,500 miles of road to maintain, we’ll be sure to make every penny count, and will look to keep the county’s roads in the best possible condition with the cash that’s available.

“However, while this extra funding is very welcome, it’s nowhere near the hundreds of millions of pounds we’d need to bring our roads up to the standard we’d like.

“That’s why we’ll continue to push the Government for fairer funding for Lincolnshire.

“If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116 million of extra funding for services every year – some of which could be used towards highways repairs. That would make a massive difference.”