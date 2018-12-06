Lincolnshire residents scoops £3,000 in charity’s Christmas draw

A life-saving charity which serves Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire has announced the winners of this year’s Christmas Super Draw.

As part of the draw, which was carried out by our on duty medical crew, winners from across the two counties were selected at random.

The winning ticket, which was worth an incredible £3000, went to a lucky Lincolnshire resident.

The other two winning tickets belonged to residents in Nottinghamshire who scooped £500 and £250.

Sally Crawford, Head of Fundraising & Communications at the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported this year’s Christmas Super Draw, we’ve raised over £60,000!

“As a charity, we are totally reliant on the support of local communities, and every penny we receive helps us to keep our helicopter in the skies and continue to save lives every day.

“Congratulations to all of our Super Draw winners and we hope you enjoy your winnings during the festive period!”

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is at the forefront of Helicopter Emergency Services in the UK, with the helicopter and crew attending an average of three potentially life-saving missions every single day, 365 days of the year.

This year, the charity has started a phased approach to flying 24-hours a day, helping to provide the best pre-hospital critical care possible across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

After launching in October, the medical team are currently operating a 24-hour service every Friday morning through to Monday morning.

Ongoing plans are in place to continue to expand the service next year as the charity works towards full 24/7 coverage.

