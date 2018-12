The Lincolnshire branch of the REME Association will be held next Tuesday, December 4, at the Drill Hall, Main Ridge West, Boston.

The social evening is 7pm for 7.30pm, with a bar, buffet, banter and perhaps a quiz.

All serving and past members of REME will be welcome.

For more information contact the association secretary, Graham Matthews, on 01754 874200 or email remelincs@gmail.com