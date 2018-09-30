Lincolnshire Police praise residents for a tree-mendous effort

Lincolnshire Police have thanked residents for their support after reports of fallen trees in the Horncastle area on Friday (September 21).

Incidents were reported at Hagworthingham, Revesby, Roughton Moor and Horsington.

A temporary traffic light had fallen over at Horsington, a motorcyclist collided with a fallen tree at Roughton Moor, a road was blocked by a tree in Revesby, and there was a tree blocking a road at Hagworthingham.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We know there would have been people out shifting branches and trees to keep road users safe.

“Adverse weather in Lincolnshire seems to bring out the best in our rural county and we are proud to police it.”