Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum to hold event in Horncastle

The Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum has organised a day of events in Horncastle next week.

A free signposting and information event will be held at Stanhope Hall from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesday (January 22).

If your child has a disability or additional needs, the event can provide all the relevant information you will need.

There is no need to book, and free refreshments will be available.

Workshops will also be held as part of the event, running from 10.30am to noon, and 1pm to 2.30pm.

They will consist of discussions with children who have disabilities/SEN on the topics of puberty, relationships and sexual health.

Workshops will be particularly useful for parents/carers of children with additional needs/disabilites.

Workshops are priced at £5 for members, and £10 for non-members in advance.

Book a workshop by clicking here

Places are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Refreshments will be provided.