Lincolnshire Masons rev up for touring opportunities

Members of the Lincolnshire Masonic Motorcycle Club rode out for a meeting to discuss their programme for the year ahead – and to share a fish and chip lunch.

Established last year and led by Chris Jones from Horncastle, the club brings together masons in the province who have a passion for motorcycling.

So far, the club has recruited more than 40 members, and groups of motorcyclists have visited Scotland, Switzerland and Germany.

The club is open to masons and non-masons.

For more information email Chris on chris@build-a-future.com