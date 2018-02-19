Lincolnshire firms raise £11k for dementia charity

Staff at a leading Lincolnshire solicitors firm have raised more than £11,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society - their charity of the year in 2017.

Over the last year, staff at Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management have been busy fundraising - taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, quiz nights and bake sales to raise the sum of £11, 210.

The money was raised at eight Chattertons Solicitors offices across Lincolnshire and Newark, which includes one in Horncastle.

Katherine Bunting, a Director and Commercial Property Solicitor at the firm, said: “Every year the company votes and selects a charity that we will raise money for. Last year we chose The Alzheimer’s Society.

“Because of the nature of the business we are in, looking at wills and probate, a lot of us work with clients and the families of clients who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s, which is why we felt this charity was a worthwhile cause.

“We are hugely proud of our efforts and truly hope the money we worked hard to raise will help make a difference to many people’s lives.”

Staff gathered together on Tuesday (February 13) to present the money to the charity.

Olly Larkin, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are grateful to Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management for all their hard work and dedication throughout 2017.

“It is predicted that by 2021, one million people will be living with dementia.

“The money raised by Chattertons will fund research into dementia and support for those currently living with the condition such as our National Dementia Helpline.”