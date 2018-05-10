Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue select new Deputy Chief Fire Officer

A new Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has been formally appointed.

Les Britzman arrives in Lincolnshire from his former role as Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Norfolk.

He brings with him a wealth of experience after 23 successful years in the fire service.

He said: “I have been privileged in my career to have worked in excellent Fire and Rescue Services and I am proud to be joining Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at this time where I will be working as part of a highly professional team helping to keep the communities of Lincolnshire safe.”

Les trained and worked as an engineer before seeking a more challenging and public service oriented career. He found just that as a firefighter in 1995 with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

His first posting was at Newark fire station, so has worked with Lincolnshire fire crews from the outset. During his 10 years in Nottinghamshire, he served in both rural and inner city stations and undertook a number of roles including Community Safety, Service Training Instructor for breathing apparatus and recruits and was also the retained (on call) service development officer.

In 2006 Les moved to Norfolk, where he took charge of the technical support teams and later managed Operations and Fire Protection at a strategic level. During his time at Norfolk Les was seconded to the office of Chief Fire and Rescue Adviser within the Department of Communities and Local Government, based in London.

During two years in this role he provided guidance and support to Ministers, senior officials and the Fire Sector during key emergencies such as national flooding and industrial action. In addition he provided fire sector support for events such as the Diamond Jubilee and the 2012 London Olympics games.

After returning to Norfolk in 2014 Les undertook a wide range of roles. Prior to his move to Lincolnshire, he was Assistant Chief Fire Officer responsible for Operational Service Delivery including response, prevention, protection, training and national and local resilience.