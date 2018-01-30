Lincolnshire duo are set to tackle Hadrian’s Wall walk

Two women from the Horncastle area, Nicola Irving and Fiona Wrisberg, will be donning their walking boots to trek 25 miles along Hadrian’s Wall later this year to raise funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The trek, which is being organised by Global Adventure Challenges, will take place over two days in July and will see them camping out overnight.

In the past the duo - Nicola is from Coningsby and Fiona from Tattershall - have participated in various fundraising activities including a 6k Memory Walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, joining the Pink Army and crawling through mud for cancer relief as well as getting covered in powder paint doing the Colour Dash for St Barnabas Hospice.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance provides a life-saving service and many people will have seen it in the skies as it rushes to provide vital medical care. The charity was established in 1994 and since then they have undertaken over 18,600 missions.

It was recently announced that the Air Ambulance would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Nicola and Fiona have already, with the support of family, friends and work colleagues at Boston College, managed to raise over £600 of their £1,000 target.

Events have included raffles and bake sales as well as donations.

Another raffle is planned for Easter 2018.

If any local businesses are willing to donate a raffle prize please e-mail nicola-i@boston.ac.uk or Fiona-w@boston.ac.uk with details.

•You can also visit Nicola and Fiona’s Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/teams/boadiceasbabes

Alternatively, text VJIK69 or FEEE64 followed by the amount you would like to donate - from £1 to £10 - to 70070.