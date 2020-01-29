Lincolnshire County Council to mark ‘Brexit Day’

Lincolnshire County Council is to fly a number of flags from its buildings in order to mark ‘Brexit Day’.

This Friday (January 31) marks the official departure date for the UK to begin leaving the European Union, and the start of a transitional period allowing businesses and government to prepare to post-Brexit arrangements.

It will also mark the start of negotiations over trade with the EU.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said: “Brexit is a momentous, historic occasion – one which should be marked appropriately.

“We’ve been asked by government, where possible, to fly the union flag on our buildings.

“As a county which overwhelmingly voted to leave the EU, we’re pleased to do so.”

The transitional period is set to end on December 31, 2020, but can be extended for up to two years.

A number of events across the country are planned to mark the event, with a clock counting down the last hour set to be projected on to 10 Downing Street, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is set to host an event in Parliament Square.

An attempt to get Big Ben to ‘bong’ for Brexit, which sparked a fundraising appeal, was refused by Parliament - but £272,000 raised will instead go to Help for Heroes.