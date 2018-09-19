Lincolnshire County Council condemn abuse towards contractors

Contractors working on a major programme of road improvements in Horncastle are having to put up with verbal abuse from drivers, it can be revealed.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is aware of ‘several instances’ where on site contractors have been shouted at by members of the public.

The News understands that some contractors are wearing devices to record incidents.

The improvements are at the junction of Lincoln Road (A158), Langton Hill (B1191) and West Street.

As work progresses, there have been long delays and complaints about a lack of signage.

However, the County Council says that while the roadworks can be frustrating, there is no excuse for the abuse.

A spokesman said: “We’ve been made aware of several instances where our on-site contractors have been shouted at by members of the public.

“While we appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, we’d also like to remind people that no one should have to encounter abuse of any nature while at work, and that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable.”

The improvements at the junction - one of the busiest in the area - could last for another five-to-six weeks.

Temporary lights are controlling traffic on the busy A158 - the main route to the coast -and there is restricted access to and from Langton Hill and West Street.

Most complaints surround a lack of signs warning drivers heading from Woodhall Spa to Horncastle that the road is closed at the foot of Langton Hill.

That has led to vehicles - including lorries - performing U-turns.

The council spokesman added: “As part of our traffic management plan, a total of five signs have been erected between Woodhall Spa and Horncastle advising motorists that the B1191 and Langton Hill into Horncastle are both closed.

“These signs are checked daily by a dedicated traffic management team to ensure they are in place and visible.

“We’d like to remind road users that those wanting to get to Horncastle from Woodhall are encouraged to use the A153 (diversion).”

Despite that reminder, many vehicles are avoiding a long diversion by using Fifty Acre.

It is a single track road and there have been reports of several ‘near misses’ and congestion at busy times.

There are also reports of more traffic through Thimbleby, Thimbleby Hill, Accommodation Road and Prospect Street.

Comments at last week’s Horncastle Town Council supported claims that while contractors were doing a ‘good job’, residents and businesses were not as happy with the consultation and planning process.

Horncastle’s county councillor Bill Aron said that there had been ‘one or two hiccups’ but considering the extent of the improvements, work had ‘gone well.’ He said he had raised any issues which had been sorted out.

PCSO Nigel Wass told the meeting that apart from ‘one or two minor issues’, the roadworks were ‘going well.’