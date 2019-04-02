Lincolnshire County Council ahead of schedule for Scrivelsby Road repairs

Lincolnshire County Council has revealed today (Tuesday) that the B1183 Scrivelsby Road will be closed on Monday, April 8.

The county council had previously intended to shut Scrivelsby Road a week later - on Monday, April 15, as reported in tomorrow’s Horncastle News.

The diversion route for the A153 Boston Road closure. EMN-190204-160815001

Scrivelsby Road will be closed between 6am and 6pm on Monday, April 8.

On Tuesday, April 9, the A153 Boston Road between Southfield Place and Sellwood Gardens, including Mareham Road, will be closed for two evenings from 6pm to 6am.

The section of the A153 between Mareham Road and the Gulf petrol station will also be closed for two evenings at the end of next week.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for the Scrivelsby Road and A153 Boston Road repairs.