Lincolnshire countryside inspires new Bardney showhome

The Lincolnshire countryside is the inspiration behind a new showhome which has been opened at a Bardney housing development.

Chestnut Homes recently unveiled the four-bedroom Bressingham showhome at Manor Farm - the development off St Lawrence Drive.

The living room inspired by the Lincolnshire countryside. Picture: SGB Photography. EMN-180106-112326001

Created by Etch Interiors, the design is based on the rolling countryside around Bardney and features a subtle colour palette, with soft greens and neutral tones which reflect the development’s rural village setting.

The design scheme also features contemporary touches such as modern furniture and industrial lighting, while the fourth bedroom is based on the popular children’s book ‘Guess How Much I Love You’ by Sam McBratney, with cuddly toys and furniture representing the nutbrown hares which feature in the story.

Chestnut Homes has built more than 150 homes across the first two phases at Manor Farm and launched phase three of the development earlier this year.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “Our new showhome is a great example of the high-quality homes which are available at Manor Farm.

“Etch Interiors have done a fantastic job of bringing the wonderful countryside indoors with its eye-catching design, which has already received praise from visitors to the showhome.

“Manor Farm gives buyers the best of both worlds, with comfortable rural living and easy access to Lincoln, and this blend of town and country is perfectly captured in the interior design of our showhome.

“I would encourage anyone looking for a new home in the Lincolnshire countryside to pay us a visit and see for themselves what this superb development has to offer.”

Hannah Stelling, Design Director at Etch Interiors, explained: “We wanted to create an elegant blend of traditional country design with modern elements.

“The greenery of summer and the Lincolnshire countryside was a big inspiration for me when designing the home, and this shines through in the home’s textures and colours.

“Green provides harmony, balance and a feeling of being connected to nature, which we thought was fitting given Manor Farm’s location.

“The Bressingham house type is the perfect family home.

“Its spacious living room and open-plan kitchen/dining/family room made it easy to picture family life and a pleasure to design.

“And although we have designed the scheme to target a family audience, I feel the design will appeal to a wider market.”

The new showhome at Manor Farm is open daily from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

For more information about the development, call 01526 399705 or visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk