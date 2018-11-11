Lincolnshire Co-op’s boost for the Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal has received a boost from Lincolnshire Co-op as the country commemorates 100 years since the end of the First World War.

All Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues have been supplied with commemorative poppy pin badges to wear on Armistice Day should they wish to, following a £7,000 donation from the business to support the poppy campaign.

Food outlets will be selling poppies and displaying Poppy Appeal promotions in windows, and all stores will honour a two-minute silence for remembrance on Sunday November 11 at 11am.

Representatives from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Funeral teams will also attend local memorial services and lay wreaths on behalf of the Society, while colleagues at some branches have been crocheting their own poppy brooches with proceeds going towards the Poppy Appeal.

Support for the charity comes just months after the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champion’s scheme raised funds for service charities. This saw more than £139,000 donated to the Royal British Legion and RAF Benevolent Fund.

Head of People and Performance at Lincolnshire Co-op, Heather Lee, said: “The community around us is closely linked with the Armed Forces and the Royal British Legion do an important job caring for the health and wellbeing of service people past and present and their families.

“By supporting the Poppy Appeal in our stores, we hope our colleagues and members will choose to remember those who sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.”

As well as running poppy campaigns, the Royal British Legion safeguards the memory of those who gave their lives in the armed service. It also provides specialist compensation advice, help with debt and emergency situations and other support for ex-service people.

Community Fundraiser for the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, Nick Fairfax, said: “It’s excellent to have this backing from Lincolnshire Co-op and they’ve truly been supportive over the year.

“Not only have they supported our Poppy Appeal with a £7,000 donation but we received more than £60,000 from the Community Champions Scheme in September which is unprecedented. The extra funds will help provide support for service people across Lincolnshire both serving and retired to enable them to live independently.”