Lincolnshire Co-op raises community funds

Members of Lincolnshire Co-op have clubbed together to raise £108,000 for local community groups.

From Scouts and sports clubs to health networks, there’s an army of groups around the county and they’re all making life better for people in their communities.

That’s why, together with members, Lincolnshire Co-op has been fundraising for 167 local groups through its Community Champions scheme.

Over 147,000 members helped raise the total simply by shopping with their dividend card.

Senior Community and Education Co-ordinator Ben James said: “We’re delighted to have raised such a brilliant amount for these community groups.

“They each have a huge impact on the areas around them, whether they’re Rainbow or Scouts clubs, sports groups or dementia support networks, and this money will help them continue making a difference to people’s lives.

“We can’t wait to see how this money benefits them all.”

A donation was made through the Community Champions scheme every time a member shopped in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet in September, October and November. Proceeds from the carrier bag charge and colleagues’ Halloween fundraising also went into the pot.

The total is divided up between the groups, according to how much has been raised locally.

For example, East Lindsey Heart Support Group, East Lindsey Domestic Abuse Service and Lincs Wolds Riding for the Disabled Association have £2,025 which is being split between them.

Several clubs and organisations in the Horncastle area have benefitted.