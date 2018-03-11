Lincolnshire Co-Op in fight against prostate cancer

Residents across the county are joining forces with Lincolnshire Co-Op in the fight against prostate cancer.

Together with members, Lincolnshire Co-op is raising money through its Community Champions scheme to help leading men’s health charity Prostate Cancer UK in the fight against the disease, which kills one man every 45 minutes.

A donation will be made through the scheme each time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet from March until June.

Colleague fundraising and the carrier bag levy will also be added to the pot.

More fundraising will come from sales of official Prostate Cancer UK pin badges at Lincolnshire Co-op food stores for a suggested £1 contribution, plus donations from generous holidaymakers booking trips at the Society’s travel branches.

There’ll also be a focus on raising awareness, with free fold-up information leaflets available at all 49 of Lincolnshire Co-op’s pharmacies.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community and Education Co-ordinator, Tiffany Allen, said: “We want to use our ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our communities, and that includes looking after people’s health and wellbeing.

“Prostate cancer is a disease we all need to be aware of so why not say ‘game on’ against it together by joining one of our four quiz nights, buying a pin badge in store or simply shopping with us?”

And the support all kicks off with special fundraising quiz nights at Lincolnshire’s major football grounds in Lincoln, Boston, Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Teams are invited to beat the quizmaster with their general knowledge skills, with a prize for the winning group.

There’ll also be exciting goodies up for grabs during an auction and raffle at each quiz night, including signed t-shirts and footballs.

Tickets cost £5 per person and can be booked by clicking here

Money raised will help Prostate Cancer UK fund vital research into better diagnosis, treatment, prevention and support for men and bolster local support around Lincolnshire.

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We are thrilled that Lincolnshire Co-op are uniting with us against prostate cancer and supporting the charity through its Community Champions Scheme.

“As well as raising funds, this initiative will also raise awareness of a disease which affects one in eight men in the UK, and will hopefully get across an important health message.

“Our aim is to reach as many men as possible, and encourage them to take responsibility of their health.

“We thank the team at Lincolnshire Co-op for helping us in the fight against prostate cancer.”

Lincoln City Football Club spokesman, Terry Hibberd, said: “Prostate Cancer UK is a very worthy cause and one which we wholeheartedly support.

“Recently we held our Prostate Cancer UK match day at Sincil Bank where all the staff proudly displayed their ‘Man of Men’ badges to raise awareness of the terrific work the charity does.

“We’re immensely proud to be able to support Lincolnshire Co-op in further raising that awareness in any way we can, so it’s our honour to be asked to host the upcoming quiz night here at Sincil Bank.”