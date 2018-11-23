Lewis is top of the class at RAF Coningsby

Lewis Chatterton, a Senior Aircraftman (SAC) at RAF Coningsby, has received the Institution of Mechanical Engineers award for the best overall general mechanical engineering student for 2017.

SAC Chatterton said, “I’m delighted to receive this award, and am pleased that my hard work, and long nights of effort have been recognised.”

SAC Chatterton now works in the Ground Engineering Flight at RAF Coningsby, and as a junior engineer can be called upon to work on a wide and challenging variety of Ground Support Equipment.

Station Commander Group Captain Mark Flewin said: “I’m delighted that Lewis’ hard work and commitment has been recognised by this award.

“Engineers remain vitally important to all that we do in the armed Services, both at home and on operations overseas.

“Lewis is a great example of a young and talented engineer who is at the beginning of an exciting and rewarding journey with the RAF.”