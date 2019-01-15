LETTER: ‘We expect Victoria Atkins to support our views on Brexit’

“DEAR SIR - Very soon, our MP Victoria Atkins will be voting on the Prime Minister’s draft contract that she has drawn up for leaving the EU.

“As Ms Atkins’ constituency is one of the largest ‘leave the EU’ constituencies in the country, then the voters here will expect her to support our views.

“Without her support, will we be willing to give her our support at the next election?

“I have written several letters to her on the subject. I fear the worst.

“Yours faithfully, Michael Stichbury (Theddlethorpe)”

• Note: Ms Atkins is expected to back Theresa May’s deal this evening (Tuesday).