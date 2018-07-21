Leos Presidential Changeover

Coningsby & Tattershall Leo Club had lots to celebrate at their recent barbecue: it was the end of the first year of service; the Presidential chain of office was handed over ; two members were ‘retiring’; and five new members officially joined the club.

Leo President Luke looked back over the achievements of the last year and then handed over his chain of office to incoming President Amber.

Five new members have joined the Leos - Cate, Em, Jack, Megan and Hannah are pictured with outgoing president Luke EMN-181107-154552001

It was a poignant moment for Luke, as both he and Leo Christopher are moving on due to reaching the Leo age limit.

New President Amber presented them with completion of service certificates and thanked them for all they had done for the club.

There were five new members waiting in the wings, however, and Leos Cate, Em, Jack, Megan and Hannah were badged up and officially joined the club.

Everyone is now looking forward to seeing another great year of Leo service in the community.