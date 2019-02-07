Leonie’s dream is coming true!

A Louth girl will undergo potentially life-changing surgery tomorrow (Friday) which could lead to her enjoying a pain-free life - and could even lead to the ‘miracle’ of her being able to walk one day.

As reported previously, Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson (6) suffers with a particularly severe form of cerebral palsy affecting all four limbs.

Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson

The youngster has never been able to move her limbs freely, and any movements cause her immense pain.

Unfortunately, neither the specialist operation required to cure her - nor the two years of vital post-surgery physiotherapy - are funded by the NHS, meaning that her family has had to appeal to the local community for their support in raising tens of thousands of pounds over the last year.

Now, Leonie’s mum Vicky has revealed that the ‘mind-blowing’ support from the community has meant this will now become a reality.

Tomorrow, Leonie will undergo the Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) operation at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Vicky told the Leader: “I would like to truly thank everyone in helping getting the self-funded, life-changing surgery for Leonie.

“Thanks to my family, my community, and people all over the UK and overseas - as well as the incredible anonymous donation of £6,500.

“The support for my little girl has been incredibly mind-blowing.”

Vicky continued: “We hope that Leonie will be able to have a more comfortable and pain free life if nothing else.

“If Leonie can ever manage to take her first steps, that will be a major miracle for her as she want to walk!

“It’s heartbreaking to hear her say these words. What does a parent say to a child that can’t walk independently?

“With the right therapy equipment and intensive physiotherapy, this miracle might happen for her.”

Around £20,000 is still needed to fund the essential post-surgery physiotherapy, which is likely to last for up to two years, in order to ensure that the anticipated success of this week’s surgery does not go to waste.

If you can support Leonie’s future with a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/teamleonie.

You can also text ‘RHIZ61 £5’ to 70070 to make a £5 donation.