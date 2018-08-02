Leisure Centres to benefit from MIND workshop

Valuable training in mental health awareness and support has been delivered to 17 Lifestyle Consultants at leisure and fitness venues in East Lindsey.

All 17 staff, employed by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, recently attended the MIND ‘Mental Health Awareness for Sport and Physical Activity’ workshop.

They are now actively putting the training into practice at facilities managed by Magna Vitae, including the Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite.

Designed to help staff recognise the need to match physical activity training with an awareness of mental health issues, the course coached participants on how to best deal with a whole range of issues – from post-natal depression in new mums, to issues with low self-esteem and confidence.

Magna Vitae’s Lifestyle Partnerships Lead, Tracey Wilkinson, said: “The barriers that prevent people taking up physical activity vary, and the course is very much about raising awareness of those issues and how the staff team can offer help and support.

“The link between physical activity and improved mental health is very clear and this training helps our staff to further understand that.”

Magna Vitae has a strong community outreach arm, with successful programmes to support residents. One of its most popular projects to-date is ‘Unordinary Ensemble’