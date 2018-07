A scam awareness and crime prevention drop-in session will be held in Horncastle tomorrow (Thursday, July 26).

It will take place from 10am to noon at the Community Centre, in Manor House Street, Horncastle.

The drop-in session will be part of the AGE UK coffee morning and the Horncastle Community drop-in.

Lincolnshire Friends Against Scams Deputy PCC and Scambassador Stuart Tweedale will also be at the event.