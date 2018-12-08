Law firm cooks up fundraising treat for Macmillan

Staff from across Wilkin Chapman’s six offices - including Louth, Alford and Horncastle - proved they had the right recipe for fund-raising success, raising £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Scores of cakes were baked and bought as the firm took part in the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning, held in the autumn, with teams in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley, Louth, Alford and Horncastle donating money in return for a sweet treat.

Jamie Davenport, Senior Fundraising Manager for Macmillan across the North and Coastal Lincolnshire, visited Wilkin Chapman’s Grimsby headquarters to receive the cheque from Marketing Manager Liz Laister.

Liz is also on the firm’s charity committee, which organises the annual coffee morning.

Jamie said: “A total of 98 per cent of the monies Macmillan receives comes from fund-raising and so it is certainly true that if fund-raising stops, then Macmillan stops.

In 2017, the charity distributed grants totally thousands of pounds to individuals and families in Lincolnshire.

Jamie continued: “These grants can be for a number of things, from helping to pay for regular travel for radiotherapy treatments, to the payment of energy bills in the home.”

Other services provided by Macmillan in the area include a hospital information centre, hospital nurses and community and palliative care teams. Meanwhile national teams offer UK-wide advice on welfare benefits, with social workers also available.

Speaking on behalf of the Wilkin Chapman charity committee, Liz said: “This Macmillan effort was our best yet, and we were delighted with the pounds we raised, although not so pleased with the pounds we may have gained eating all the cake!

“Thank you to everyone for making the coffee morning such a success.”