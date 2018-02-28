LATEST UPDATE: Horncastle area schools’ snow closure

Horncastle’s Banovallum School is now listed as closed today (Wednesday).

Horncastle St Lawrence and Woodhall Spa St Andrew’s, Barnes Wallis Academy and Wragby Primary, Kirkby on Bain, Coningsby St Michael’s, Scamblesby, Bucknall and Bardney Primary Schools are closed too.

Both Horncastle Primary School and Queen Elizabeth Grammar are also closed today due to weather conditions.

Tetford’s Edward Richardson Primary School is closed, along with Tattershall Primary.

School closures will be updated as they become known.