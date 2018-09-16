Late summer show at Barkwith

There were some beautiful flowers on display at the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association Late Summer Show and the increasing number of exhibits in the floral art section were praised by the judge May Bennett.

She considered them to be of a very high standard for a village show and had a difficult task judging the entries in the three classes.

Chris Raynor, left, chairman of Barkwith & District Gardeners Association pictured with Ann Needham, who came second in the floral art with her display Salute to the RAF 100 Years with flowers. EMN-180709-120333001

Sheilah Fincham was awarded the Anne Stamp Trophy for the best exhibit and won first prizes for her arrangement of flowers and foliage, as well her vase of flowers and foliage.

Lyn Small was awarded first prize in the interpretation of ‘Salute the RAF 100 years using flowers and foliage’.

Shirley Booth was presented with the Hugh Noble Rose Bowl for the most points in the flower section, with some lovely dahlias, and was also awarded the Ernie Smith Memorial Trophy for the best dahlia in the show.

The vegetable entries were down this year, as many had suffered in the heat and not fully recovered.

Fruit and vegetable section winners were: standard tomatoes - Sheila Minns; cherry tomatoes - Sheila Minns; runner beans - Pat Walker; carrots - Chris Raynor; culinary apples - Shirley Booth; dessert apples - Sheilah Fincham; heaviest marrow - Sheila Minns; longest runner bean - Chris Raynor.

Flower section: hybrid tea rose - Alec Small; floribunda rose - Sheila Minns; decorative dahlia - Lyn Small; decorative dahlias - Shirley Booth; ball type dahlia - Shirley Booth; cactus type dahlia - Shirley Booth; small pom dahlia - Lyn Small; water-lily dahlia - Sheila Minns; any variety dahlia - Shirley Booth; gladiolus - Lyn Small; herbaceous perennials - Chris Raynor; pot plant fuchsia - Kath Steadman.

John Bennett judged the vegetable section and Cecile Povey the flower section.

Barbara Theairs presented other awards to Sheila Minns, the Betty Horton challenge cup for most points in the fruit and vegetable section; Kath Steadman, the Margaret Fairbank Trophy for the best fuchsia, and Sheila Minns, the Pauline Stubbs trophy to for the best pot plant.

• All photographs by freelance photographer John Edwards.