Last chance for traders to get involved in Louth’s Teenage Market

Stalls are filling up fast and there a just a few spaces left for traders wanting to get involved when the Lincoln Teenage Market comes to Louth this May.

As well as marking the start of Love Your Local Market Fortnight, Saturday May 18, will see Louth host its first Teenage Market event.

The market is being organised by East Lindsey District Council in partnership with Bishop Grosseteste University, who run the Lincoln Teenage Market, and will be held alongside Louth’s regular Saturday market; giving the young traders a true flavour of what trading on a market is like.

Confirmed traders are coming from across Lincolnshire, and will be offering a real variety of products, including multimedia paintings, photography and engraved glass products. In addition to the traders, there will also be a range of entertainers attending, with a DJ, a dance group and a circus skills workshop all confirmed so far.

There are still some spaces for entertainers available, and anyone wishing to take part as an entertainer or trader should go to www.theteenagemarket.co.uk and search for the Lincoln Teenage Market events.

Special thanks go to Louth Independent Traders and The King’s Head Hotel in Louth, who are kindly sponsoring the Teenage Market.

Thanks also go to Larders Coffee Shop, Clarks Shoes, Eve and Ranshaw, Annikas and Spar, who have all kindly contributed prizes for the free prize draw which will take place on the day. If you’re interested in donating a prize for the prize draw, email teenagemarket@bishopg.ac.uk.

ELDC’s Economic Development Officer, Samantha Phillips, said: “It’s wonderful to see that so many young traders have taken the opportunity to get involved with this unique market. This event is all about inspiring the next generation of market trader in East Lindsey and hopefully we’ll see some of the traders coming back in the future.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to the businesses who have gotten involved, kindly providing sponsorship or donating to the prize draw, events like this rely on support from local businesses and it is great to see so many getting involved”.

Becky Goodman, Enterprise Development Manager, and Nikki Smith, Careers, Employability and Enterprise Adviser at BG Futures, said: “We are delighted to bring The Lincoln Teenage Market on tour to Louth.

“We have been running these events in Lincoln for the last two years, and are really looking forward to supporting a new generation of traders and performers in Louth. We are also keen to talk to people about what we have to offer at Bishop Grosseteste University, and would encourage anyone interested in pursuing higher education locally to come and talk to us for an informal chat and impartial careers advice on the day.”

Gary Dennis, chairman of Louth Independent Traders, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Louth’s first Teenage Market.

“We are always keen to see new events come to the town, especially when the event aims to celebrate the talented young people we have in the area. It’s great to hear that the majority of the stalls have already been applied for and people from across the country have applied to trade. We hope that the event will encourage the young traders to come back to the Louth market in the future as regular traders and to become part of the very special independent offer the town has.”

Sharon Davies from The King’s Head Hotel, added: “It’s great to be able to support an event that encourages new young talent in the area. We enjoy putting some great gigs on here at the Kings Head, and I’m always keen to find the next generation of musicians to preform to our customers. We are really looking forward to the buzz the Teenage Market will bring to the town and hope it will be the first of many.”