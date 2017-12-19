Last chance for children in Horncastle to get a Letter from Santa

Letters from the North Pole will be winging their way to children in Horncastle this Christmas thanks to Santa’s little helpers at the NSPCC.

The closing date to order letters is tomorrow (Wednesday, December 20).

The Letter From Santa campaign allows children to receive a letter from Father Christmas, including their name, details and even why they’ve been good.

It comes as a survey reveals that if Santa happens to come face to face with a child this Christmas, he should be prepared for some strange and rather direct lines of questioning.

In a ResearchBods survey conducted by the NSPCC for its Letter from Santa campaign, 2,000 children aged six to 11 were asked a series of questions about the man with a long white beard and a red coat.

When children were offered the chance to pose Santa one question, the top ten we have picked out may shock and/or surprise the great man and also cause some red faces for the inquisitor’s parents:

1. What do reindeer really like to eat? Carrots are boring.

2. Where can I get an application to become an elf?

3. Who gets you a present as you give them out and you deserve lots?

4. Why are you so fat?

5. Do you get fed up with your job?

6. How long is your beard going to get?

7. Do you know how to do loop-the-loops in your sleigh?

8. Can I have a Bugatti?

9. Can you hear the things we say in our heads?

10. How come you don’t die? You’re really old.

The NSPCC ‘Letter from Santa’ campaign offers parents, carers or friends the chance to bring the magic into the lives of their loved ones for a donation of £5.

This will help the NSPCC safeguard children from abuse and neglect this festive season and throughout the rest of the year.

Each letter is personalised, printed and posted directly to your child in a festive envelope.

You can choose the background design to your letter and fill in your child’s personal information such as age, best friend’s name or particular achievements throughout the year.

Claire Campbell, the NSPCC’s community fundraising manager in Horncastle, said: “Without people’s support we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver our vital services which are so often a lifeline to many children and young people whose lives have been affected by abuse and cruelty.

“Sending a Letter from Santa to a child will help us to continue to provide vital services to vulnerable children, young people and their families over the holiday period and beyond.”

To purchase a letter from Santa visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/make-a-donation/letter-from-santa