Langton Hill bus stop saga is a disgrace, says ELDC

Lincolnshire County Council has been slammed for putting the brakes on plans to upgrade two bus stops in Horncastle as part of a 256-home development due to a lack of resources.

Cyden Homes applied to East Lindsey District Council to remove a planning condition that the bus stops had to be upgraded as part of the Langton Hill development.

Councillors on ELDC’s planning committee described a report by the county council highways department indicating the stops were ‘no longer required’ as ‘disgraceful’ and ‘depressing’.

According to the report, the county council said it did not have the resources to maintain the bus shelters adding that they were only acceptable if funding could be secured.

The application to remove the condition led to 13 letters of objection from residents, as well as Horncastle Town Council and Thimbleby Parish Council.

In a statement, the town council said the shelters would benefit Horncastle by providing additional infrastructure and improving the bus service which “is already well-used and will be even more required when the 256 new homes are built.’

However, district councillors also criticised both the town council and developers Cyden Homes.

Chairman of the planning committee Coun Neil Cooper said: “So, a planning inspector puts a condition on, the county council said put the shelters on, but we’re not adopting them, we’re not maintaining them in the future, so we’ll object to it - that is a disgrace.

“There’s an opportunity for a community benefit which county council are saying ‘no’ to because they don’t want to maintain the shelters full-stop, and clearly the town council are not that community-spirited to take on the responsibility. of the shelters.”

“We are stuffed, There is little or nothing we can do to go against this application.”