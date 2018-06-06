Lacrosse stars from St Hugh’s set their sights on national final

A team of Year 6 pupils from St Hugh’s Prep School in Woodhall Spa has reached the finals of the National ‘POP’ Lacrosse championships.

POP is the lacrosse game for primary schools and is a non-contact version of lacrosse.

The St Hugh’s squad of eight players (four boys and four girls) won the regional competition and will now represent Lincolnshire in the finals at the end of June at the Institute for Sport in Sheffield.

Director of Sport at St Hugh’s, Katie Felton, said: “This is a talented team of and we are hoping to do well at the finals.”