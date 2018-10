Keith Kelsey, accompanied by his guide dog, was invited to speak at St Andrew’s Primary School in Woodhall Spa.

This visit was arranged by Woodhall Spa Lions Club as part of Sight Awareness Week.

The children heard about some of the practical problems faced by anyone who is blind and asked some interesting questions.

Mr Kelsey met with the Head Boys and Girls, (pictured), who were invited to examine the braille pages he had brought in and to chat further.