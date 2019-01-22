Keeping fit has helped Rebecca build a new life

An unhealthy diet and low confidence led to mental health issues for Rebecca Christopher as she was growing up.

However, now 25, Rebecca is a shining example of how keeping fit can help break down the barriers and open-up a whole new life.

With one-in-four of all adults in the UK now said to experience a mental health issue, Rebecca is telling her story in the hope that others will follow her example.

She is also supporting the ‘new year new you’ campaign, which is being promoted by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

As the premier operators of fitness suites and community wellbeing activities across East Lindsey, the Trust wants people to embark on healthier lifestyles during 2019.

Rebecca admits: “When I was 15, I weighed 17-stone and I would lose some weight, but then just pile it back on again.

“This was at a time when I was suffering from mental health issues, I can see that when I look back. There were many problems associated with what I was going through at the time.”

When heart problems contributing to the sad death of her grandfather, Rebecca sat up and took notice – with her GP referring her onto a wellbeing and fitness programme at Magna Vitae’s Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite.

She adds: “The death of my granddad scared me, and I came here on a GP referral. That was it, I was hooked.”

Magna Vitae’s nutritionist Marko Humphrey took Rebecca through some simple but effective dietary changes, while Horncastle Lifestyle Consultant Dave Anderson set her off on a fitness programme.

Rebecca explains: “I have gone from a size 20 or 22 to a size eight or 10 and feel great.

“I now know that if I have a day when I struggle to get out of bed, I have to come along and push myself.

“I certainly never want to go back to how I used to be.”

An added bonus has been meeting new people, with fellow gym-goer and swimmer Louise Ellis Hancox now a firm friend.

Louise, 36, was also referred to the centre as she suffers from spinal problems, with associated mobility issues.

Understandably, her health problems did lead to weight gain and unhappiness in how she felt.

Louise, who enjoys the gym, swimming and boxercise, says the facility has made a massive difference.

She says: “It is great. I come here, see Rebecca and I am able to deal with whatever the day throws at me. It makes me feel good,”

Both Louise and Rebecca agree ‘the gym is the friendliest we have ever been to,’