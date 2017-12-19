Keep your kids entertained in Louth, Skegness and Horncastle

The Christmas holiday is almost upon us and with presents already under the tree or sitting in Santa’s sack, cash-strapped parents will be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained in the build up to Christmas.

Collated by money saving website, Voucherbox.co.uk these suggestions include visits to see Father Christmas, a look ice skating and a trip to see a magical performance of Aladdin.

No Christmas is complete without a family trip to a pantomime and the Embassy Theatre in Skegness has the answer.

This stunning venue is staging Aladdin where your little ones can follow Widow Twanky on a romantic comedy adventure through the streets of Old Peking; a magic carpet ride with a wish-granting Genie and a lamp-full of laughs across the ancient earth.

• Cost: £53.00 for a family of four available on selected performances

Until Sunday, December 24, parents can take their little ones to Wolds View Garden Centre, in Horncastle, and enjoy breakfast or afternoon tea with Santa.

While you’re there, the children decorate a festive biscuit and then choose their very own present to take home as a souvenir of their day.

• Cost: Child’s Breakfast £10.00, adult Great British Breakfast £8.00, adult Mini Breakfast £4.50, child’s Hot Tea £10.00, child’s Cold Tea £10.00, adult Afternoon Tea £8.00, Adult Mini Tea £4.50

With Christmas fast approaching, buying presents and cards can get expensive, so why not entertain the kids by getting them to make them for you?

Not only will it save some money but it also gives a personalised touch to someone’s big day and provides you with a fun way to spend some quality time with your children.

• Cost: Free

All group prices are based on a family of four with two adults and two children, costs current as of Tuesday, December 18.

Individual costings can be found on the individual websites for each venue/activity.

For more, visit www.voucherbox.co.uk/blog