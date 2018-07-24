Just smashing! Woodhall Spa quartet serve up a final treat

Wimbledon champions had better watch out... these four young tennis players from St Andrew’s CoE Primary School in Woodhall Spa are on the ball.

Under the guidance of Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s coach Alison Lauder, they secured 1st and 2nd place at the Schools’ Red Ball Tournament in Spilsby recently. That earned them a place in the County Finals at Grantham and St Andrew’s managed to secure second place out of seven schools.

What was most impressive was the team winning the plaque for best sportsmanship.

Pictured left to right are Hannah Lauder, Maddie Halpin, Edward Leggate and Daniel Lauder.