The Kinema in the Woods has saved the day for Woodhall Spa U-10s football club.

When Rachel Matson and her husband helped take over the running of the team, they discovered they only had eight training tops to share between 10 players.

They wrote to businessesasking for help, and the Kinema in the Woods, in Woodhall Spa came forward.

The smartly dressed team recently visited the Kinema to say a big thank you.

Kinema owner Philip Jones is pictured with the players and U-10s manager John Mason.