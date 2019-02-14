Judy to take on marathon in aid of disabled youngsters

Louth woman Judy Norton is in training to complete the London Marathon for ‘Get Kids Going!’, a charity which provides general and sports wheelchairs for disabled children and young people.

Judy, a director at Root 2 Recruit which is based in Eastgate, will take on the gruelling 26.2 mile challenge alongside thousands of other runners on Sunday, April 28.

Speaking about why she picked ‘Get Kids Going!’ as her chosen charity, Judy said: “I really wanted to run to help disabled children and young people to get going!

“The children desperately need wheelchairs to get about, and compete in sports such as marathons.

“The average cost of a sports wheelchair is £4,000. I’m hoping to raise as much as I can for ‘Get Kids Going!’.

“I’m hoping to get a child locally support through the charity”.

Judy continued: “All the fun starts on race day when I will line up with 30,000 other runners from all over the world.

“The start is in Greenwich Park when I will run past the Cutty Sark and along and over Tower Bridge. Then on to Canary Wharf and back to the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament.

“It will be great when I get to the finish line at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace!

“There is no other charity quite like ‘Get Kids Going!’, as it not only provides disabled kids and youngsters with desperately needed equipment, but it gives them a life of their own, and a fantastic interest and participation in sport.

“There are over 200,000 disabled children in Britain who need the help of ‘Get Kids Going!’, and a further 20,000 disabled children who require sports wheelchairs to compete in summer and winter sports.

If you wish to sponsor Judy and support this worthwhile charity, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JudyNorton.

Also, a big charity quiz will take place at the Town & Country Club in Louth this Friday evening (February 15), from 7.30pm, to raise funds ahead of the big event.

There will be a big cash prize for the winning team, and ‘spot prizes’ on the night.

Teams should have four or five members, and it costs £5 per entry.

Call Judy on 07921 236021 to book a place for your quiz team.