Jubilee Park makes a splash for new season

An exciting season of special events is planned for Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park, including favourites such as Bark in the Park - the hugely popular outdoor film screenings and midnight swims.

Volunteers are being sought to help at specific events and on the next two Saturdays, March 30 and April 6, trustees and other volunteers will be available in Woodhall Spa Library to chat about what’s needed and answer any queries.

New season timetables and supporters packs can be picked up at the library too.

A full listing of events throughout 2019 is also available on the website.

Visit jubileeparkwoodhallspa.co.uk

Swimmers are being urged to invest in a season ticket.

This gives unlimited swims throughout the six-month season and is the perfect way to make sure you get (and keep) fit, whatever your age.

Park trustee, Kim Barr, who is also a senior manager in the NHS, said: “There’s no better way to tone up your whole body and help to prevent or improve chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and depression.

“Starting early in the season helps to create the healthy habit.”

Tickets can be bought online or at the park office when the season starts on April 6.

Furthering its commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the whole community, Jubilee Park has this year introduced a regular series of swims for those with conditions requiring less sensory stimulation - such as autism.

No music is played, where natural light permits, fluorescent lighting is turned off and staff won’t use whistles to communicate.

The once a month session is open to the whole family and carers swim free.

Numbers are limited and booking online is advised to avoid disappointment.

Special sessions are also being planned for those battling diabetes and other conditions.

For the midnight swims, swimmers are urged to book now for the April 6 and April 13 sessions.