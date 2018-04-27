Join the sporting fun and sign up at QEGS

Sports clubs are going from strength to strength at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle - thanks to a little help from Tesco customers.

Last year, the Adult Education set-up was awarded a grant by Tesco as part of their ‘Bags of Help project’ funded by Tesco’s five pence bag levy.

Since receiving funds, QEGS have purchased equipment for football, boxing, badminton and rounders.

A spokeswoman said: “In addition to our school activities, we are delighted to open our doors to the community every weekday evening and some weekends through adult education, clubs and lettings.”

Clubs include:

•Badminton - Juniors; Mondays 19.00-20.00; Seniors; Mondays 20.00-22.00 and Wednesdays 19.00-22.00 Contacts: Junior Badminton: Matthew Haslam, 07909 823423; Senior Badminton 01673 857483 or visit @HorncastleBadmintonClub on Facebook.

•Clubbercise Thursday; 19.00-20.00, Contact Sarah Marwood, Tel: 07981 607475 •Zumba Tuesday; 19.00-20.00. Contact Sarah Marwood.

•Combat Tuesday & Thursday; 18.00-19.00. Contact Sarah Marwood, (as above)

•Taekwondo Fridays; 17.30 - 18.30 Juniors 5 Yrs - Under age 11 18.30 - 20.30 Seniors Adults and over 12 (depending upon ability). Contact 01526 861895 or 07870 322223.

The list also includes Horncastle Indoor Flyers who meet in the Sports Hall (17.30-19.30) on the fourth Thursday of the month.

The club caters for fixed wing, helicopters and drones and help is available for beginners. Call Jeff Williams 01526 353879/jeffrey.williams@hotmail.co.uk; Peter Foster 01507 527092/peterfoster89@outlook.com