Horncastle Rivercare group is hosting a clean-up session in the town this Saturday, March 23 - and everyone is welcome.

Volunteers should meet at Horncastle Scout Hut, off Coronation Walk at 10am.

The group will be cleaning up the town’s river banks on the day.

All equipment is provided.

Volunteers should wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear.

• To find out more, search for Horncastle Rivercare on Facebook.