Jilted John embarks on 40th anniversary tour

This month, Louth’s very own Graham Fellows (of ‘John Shuttleworth’ fame) will be embarking on a special anniversary tour with his other most famous creation - Jilted John - and a performance will be taking place here in Lincolnshire in just two weeks’ time.

Fellows’ embittered teenage character achieved a top ten hit in August 1978 - reaching number four in the charts - and the song is still well known for its chant, ‘Gordon is a moron!’.

Graham, then a 19-year-old drama student, was a fan of the emerging punk genre at this time and describes Jilted John as an ‘affectionate parody of punk’.

The success of this new character led to Graham making three appearances on ‘Top Of The Pops’, and his long, successful career in entertainment was launched.

However, Jilted John never went on tour, and he has only done a handful of special guest performances in recent years.

But now, to mark his 40th anniversary, Jilted John is heading out across the UK throughout October in what will be his first - and most likely, last - national tour, titled ‘Ere We Go 2… 3… 40!’

He will play alongside a full backing band and perform his most famous hit, in addition to the best of his classic album ‘True Love Stories’ which has recently been re-released and is available on vinyl at Off The Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street.

The closest gig to Louth - where Graham has now lived for over 25 years - will take place at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Thursday October 18, followed by a performance at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday October 19.

Buy your tickets online at www.jiltedjohn.co.uk or contact the venues directly.

Support will come from one of Graham’s inspirations, cult singer-songwriter John Otway.