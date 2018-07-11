Jewellery and cash stolen in Horncastle burglary

Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed that a large amount of cash and jewellery were stolen from a property on Spilsby Road, in Horncastle.

The force say that offenders gained access to the property by smashing a window in the rear door of the property.

Original article:

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Horncastle.

A property on Spilsby Road was broken into between 10.30am and noon on Tuesday, July 10.

If you have any information that will assist police, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference number 175 of July 10 in the subject box.

Alternatively, report any information to 101 quoting 175 of July 10, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.