Jessica prepares to jet off to South Africa

A Belchford woman has chosen a unique way to celebrate her tenth year as a Young Farmer - by jetting off half way across the world.

Jessica Littleworth, 24, admits she has never travelled outside of Europe but is looking forward to flying to South Africa in August as part of a volunteer trip.

Jessica said: “I can now mark my 10 years with a memorable and exciting trip.”

She joined Horncastle Young Farmers in 2008 and then became a member at Wragby Young Farmers - where she was recently elected chairman.

Jessica is the only young farmer from Lincolnshire to have been selected for the YFC Travel Programme with ‘Projects Abroad’.

She will join others from across the country, chosen by the National Federation of Young Farmers.

Jessica has already raised £1,800 of her £2,650 goal - with help from her friends and family.

She has received sponsorship from The Robert Stephenson Trust, who have also sponsored sports equipment to take out to South Africa.

Jessica said: “These donations have got me one step closer to my goal. I can’t thank my family and friends and The Robert Stephenson Trust enough for supporting me.”

While in Africa, Jessica will be teaching local people how to grow healthy food and educating under-privileged communities about low-cost gardening techniques.

She will also be working with young children to help give them a better start in life.

Jessica will be staying with a host family close to Cape Town.

She said: “I am very much looking forward to experiencing the culture, traditions and embracing their lifestyle.”

Despite never travelling outside Europe, Jessica is far from daunted by the 20-hour flight.

She said: “I can’t wait to go out there and help people.

“I have never done anything like this before and will embrace all the trip.”

•To support Jessica’s trip, visit www.gofundme.com/r86nc-volunteering-in-south-Africa